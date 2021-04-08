M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $219.90 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.