Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,983,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,301 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.