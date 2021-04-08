Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Welltower stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

