Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $227.12. 204,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

