Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.71. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 19,907 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.