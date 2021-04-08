Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.89 and traded as high as C$2.94. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 123,610 shares traded.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$700.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

