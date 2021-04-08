Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,361.66

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.66 ($17.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($20.93). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,567 ($20.47), with a volume of 230,120 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,594.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,364.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

