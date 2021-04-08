ELM Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.09. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

