Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 4,917 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

