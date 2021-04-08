Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.28. 224,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

