First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 9,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,861. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

