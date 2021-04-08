Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $9.20 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

