Crowd Machine Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $340,951.38 and approximately $16,644.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

