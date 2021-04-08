Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.84 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $573.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.21 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

ALSN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.