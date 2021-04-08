Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $573.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.21 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

ALSN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

