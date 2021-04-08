$426.75 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce sales of $426.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.10 million. Herc reported sales of $436.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $110.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Herc by 679.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.