Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 9,114 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 2.02% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of JHMT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $87.31.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.