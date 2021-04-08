Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,488. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

