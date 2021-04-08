Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $830,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,432. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.