Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

