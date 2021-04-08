Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 158 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.28. 123,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

