Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Several analysts have commented on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

MMX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $785.80 million, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

