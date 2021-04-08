Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.32). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

