Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 336,540 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,806. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

