ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $31.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.91, but opened at $33.29. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

