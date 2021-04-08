Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 24,766 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF makes up about 5.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,480,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,900,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,073. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.