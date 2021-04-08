Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 9,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

AVDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $523.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

