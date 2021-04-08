M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 851.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.76 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

