DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 678,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

