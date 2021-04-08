Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. 47,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,150,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

APTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.