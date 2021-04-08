Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. 47,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,150,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
APTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.
The stock has a market cap of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
