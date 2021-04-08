Kira Network (KEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $1.36 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.76 or 1.00164046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00704550 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

