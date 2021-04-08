Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 11.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,720,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $82.24. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

