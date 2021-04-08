Gas 1-Day Volume Hits $22.26 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $13.11 or 0.00022661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $132.81 million and $22.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00262043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00771431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.72 or 0.99818872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00707589 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

