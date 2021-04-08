Innova (INN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $298.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $403,136.66 and approximately $298.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011624 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

