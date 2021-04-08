Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 60,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 122,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 279,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 226,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

