Kyber Network Price Reaches $3.32 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $680.89 million and $109.00 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00083467 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030336 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

