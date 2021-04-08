Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 428,174 shares.The stock last traded at $72.70 and had previously closed at $72.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,799.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

