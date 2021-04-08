Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.76. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 394 shares.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

