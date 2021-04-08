Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDFF. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.