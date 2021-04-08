American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $151.62. 6,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,281. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

