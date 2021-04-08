iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

