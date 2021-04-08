Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.44. Titan International shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $590.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

