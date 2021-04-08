IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.54

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.54 and last traded at $100.41, with a volume of 24321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.