Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $37.42. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 2,581 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

