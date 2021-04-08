Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.60. 15,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,571. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.