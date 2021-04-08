Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBIO. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of SBIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.04.

