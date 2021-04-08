Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 453.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.73. The company had a trading volume of 252,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.