Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.24. 102,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.