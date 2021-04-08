TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.68. 11,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,012. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

