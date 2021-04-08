Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,260,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

