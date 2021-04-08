Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $31.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $34.96 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $144.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.71 million, with estimates ranging from $173.42 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $46,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,335 shares of company stock worth $1,710,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 4,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,128. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

